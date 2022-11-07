Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
|
07.11.2022 09:56:19
Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable In October
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in October, after falling in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 1.9 percent in October, the same rate as in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to rise to 2.0 percent.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.
The number of registered unemployed persons rose to 89,636 in October from 89,526 in the prior month.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 1.9 percent in October from 2.1 percent in September.
Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 2.1 percent in October.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zwischenwahlen und Verbraucherpreise im Blick: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- DAX zum Handelsschluss fester-- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zum Wochenstart zu. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach anfänglichen Verlusten ins Plus. Am US-Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Wochenanfang unterschiedliche Tendenzen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag mit positiver Richtung.