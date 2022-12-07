Swiss Jobless Rate Rises As Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in November, in line with expectations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Wednesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.0 percent in November from 1.9 percent in October.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons climbed to 91,327 in November from 89,636 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, held steady at 1.9 percent in November.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent.