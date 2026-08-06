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06.08.2026 10:54:37
Swiss Jobless Rate Rises To 3.0% In July
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in July after falling in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.0 percent in July from 2.9 percent in June. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.
There were 139,276 unemployed people in July compared to 137,751 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 129,154.
The youth unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 rose to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent in June.
Data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.1 percent in July, the same as in the previous month.
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