Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0432
 CHF
0,0009
0,08 %
CHF - GBP
05.03.2026 10:10:16

Swiss Jobless Rate Steady At 3.2%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in February after rising to the highest level in just over four-and-a-half years in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.2 percent in February, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 151,076 in February from 152,280 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, dropped to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent.

Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent.

22:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
20:21 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
