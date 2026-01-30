Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Falls In January

(RTTNews) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy decreased for the first time in five months in January, though it remained above its medium-term average, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.

The economic barometer dropped to 102.5 in January from 103.6 in December, which was the highest score in fifteen months.

The outlook is clouding over somewhat but remains above average, the survey said.

Among the indicators, the decrease was mainly reflected in hospitality and for construction, while positive developments were seen in the indicator bundles for manufacturing and for financial and insurance services.

There were mixed developments seen in the sub-indicators within the producing industry, which includes manufacturing and construction.

Within manufacturing, the electrical industry as well as the wood, glass, stone, and earth segments experience a setback, while favorable developments are especially exhibited by the indicators for machinery and equipment manufacturing, for the metal industry, and for paper and printing products.