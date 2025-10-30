Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0594
 CHF
0,0050
0,47 %
CHF - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
30.10.2025 13:18:46

Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Improves Further

(RTTNews) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened further in October to the highest level in eight months, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Thursday.

The economic barometer rose to 101.3 in October from 98.0 in September. Moreover, the indicator now climbs above its medium-term average of 100, indicating an improving outlook in the Swiss economy.

In October, most of the indicator bundles showed positive developments, especially for manufacturing, for financial and insurance services, and for other services, showing a more favorable outlook. Meanwhile, the indicator for private consumption experienced a setback.

The indicator bundle for the producing industry, including manufacturing and construction, showed that a brightening outlook was particularly seen for stockpiling of intermediate goods as well as for stocks of finished products.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
01.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.25 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen