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30.06.2026 11:24:28

Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Rises In June

(RTTNews) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved to the strongest level in four months, results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday.

The economic barometer rose to 101.2 in June from a revised 98.6 in May. Moreover, it remained above the medium-term average of 100. The expected score was 98.2.

On the demand side, both the indicator bundles for foreign demand and private consumption signaled a favorable outlook, the survey said. Positive signs are also evident in the production side, especially among indicators within manufacturing.

Within manufacturing, the sub-indicators for the textile industry, for machinery and equipment manufacturing, and for paper and printing products show a brightened outlook.

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