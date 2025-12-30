Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0657
 CHF
-0,0003
-0,03 %
CHF - GBP
30.12.2025 11:37:10

Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Rises To 15-month High

(RTTNews) - A measure signalling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved at the end of the year to the highest level in more than a year, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday.

The economic barometer rose to 103.4 in December from 101.7 in November. Moreover, the outlook for the Swiss economy for the start of 2026 is above average.

The latest reading was the highest since September 2024, when it was 103.8.

The positive developments are reflected in the production-side indicator bundles, especially the indicators for manufacturing.

A bright outlook is more evident for employment and stockpiling of intermediate goods, as well as for the general business situation within the producing industry.

Meanwhile, the demand side showed that both indicators for private consumption as well as for foreign demand are under pressure.

Considering sub-indicators of manufacturing, the metal industry as well as the wood, glass, stone, and earth segment strengthened in December.

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX mit Rekordhoch -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Gewinne. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls fester. Asiens Börsen fanden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
