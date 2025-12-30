Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Rises To 15-month High

(RTTNews) - A measure signalling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved at the end of the year to the highest level in more than a year, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday.

The economic barometer rose to 103.4 in December from 101.7 in November. Moreover, the outlook for the Swiss economy for the start of 2026 is above average.

The latest reading was the highest since September 2024, when it was 103.8.

The positive developments are reflected in the production-side indicator bundles, especially the indicators for manufacturing.

A bright outlook is more evident for employment and stockpiling of intermediate goods, as well as for the general business situation within the producing industry.

Meanwhile, the demand side showed that both indicators for private consumption as well as for foreign demand are under pressure.

Considering sub-indicators of manufacturing, the metal industry as well as the wood, glass, stone, and earth segment strengthened in December.