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30.03.2026 12:39:30

Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Weakens To 9-month Low

(RTTNews) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy declined significantly in March to the lowest level in nine months, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Monday.

The economic barometer dropped to 96.1 in March from a revised 103.8 in February, and the reading came below its medium-term average for the first time this year. Moreover, this was the lowest score since June 2025, when it was 95.4.

The survey revealed that a dampened outlook is reflected in both the production-side and the demand-side indicator bundles, with manufacturing and foreign demand in particular experiencing a strong setback.

Within the producing industry, which combines both manufacturing and construction, the sub-indicators for exports, the general business situation, and for order backlogs exhibited negative developments in March.

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