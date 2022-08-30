Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
30.08.2022 13:47:49
Swiss Leading Index Suggests Less Encouraging Outlook
(RTTNews) - A leading indicator for turning points in Switzerland's economy signaled that the near term outlook for the economy was likely less than encouraging, results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Tuesday. The KOF Economic Barometer fell by 4.0 points, to 86.5 from 90.5, which was revised from 90.1.
A downward trend has been emerging since the last peak in May 2021, the think tank said. This has now continued unabated for four months in a row, the KOF added. The KOF attributed the latest decline primarily to indicators broadly associated with private consumption.
The manufacturing sector and the construction industry were also giving negative signals.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: Wall Street gibt schlussendlich ab -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit einem leichten Plus. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. An den US-Börsen wurden Verluste gemacht. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.