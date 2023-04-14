Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation At 23-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in almost two years, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Producer and import prices rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since April 2021, when prices had risen 1.8 percent.

The producer price index climbed 2.7 percent annually in March, and import prices registered an increase of 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rebounded 0.2 percent from February, when they dropped by 0.2 percent.

The monthly increase was mainly attributed to higher prices for dairy products, other food products, bakery products and pasta, scrap and textiles, the agency said.

Data released last week showed that Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased to a 3-month low of 2.9 percent in March.