13.09.2022 09:29:53

Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation Eases Further

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import price inflation eased for the second successive month in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 6.3 percent increase in July.

Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since January last year, when prices had grown 5.4 percent.

The producer price index climbed 3.8 percent annually in August, following a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month. Import prices increased 8.9 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.1 percent in August, linked to lower prices for petroleum products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products.

At the same time, prices for chemical products were more expensive compared to the previous month.

Producer price moved up 0.2 percent monthly in August, while import prices showed a fall of 0.8 percent.

Domestic sale prices gained 7.3 percent yearly in August and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Mittwoch nach. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es im Mittwochshandel deutlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen