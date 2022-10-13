Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation Eases Slightly

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import price inflation eased for the third successive month in September, though marginally, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in September, just below the 5.5 percent increase in August.

Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since January last year, when prices had grown the same 5.4 percent.

The producer price index climbed 3.8 percent annually in September, and import prices registered a sharp increase of 8.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices went up 0.2 percent in September, reversing a 0.1 percent slight fall in the prior month.

The monthly increase was driven by higher prices of petroleum and natural gas as well as agricultural products.

The producer price index rose 0.1 percent monthly in September, and import prices moved up 0.4 percent.

Data released earlier this month showed that consumer price inflation also eased to 3.3 percent in September from 3.5 percent in August.