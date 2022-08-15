Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation Slows In July

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices increased 6.3 percent year-on-year in July after a 6.9 percent growth in June.

The producer price index rose 4.1 percent annually in July and import prices grew 10.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices declined 0.1 percent in July.

Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products were lower in July, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices increased 7.2 percent yearly in July and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.