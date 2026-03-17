Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in February, largely due to falls in costs for pharmaceutical and chemical products, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly fall of 0.3 percent in February, following a 0.2 decline in January. Meanwhile, prices were expected to remain flat. Prices have been falling since May 2025.

The producer price index decreased 0.5 percent from the prior month, while import prices rose by 0.2 percent.

Price declines were particularly noticeable for pharmaceutical and chemical products, while costs were more expensive for petroleum products, as well as crude oil and natural gas.

On a yearly basis, the decline in producer prices deepened to 2.7 percent from 2.2 percent in January.