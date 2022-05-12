|
12.05.2022 11:44:58
Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In April
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices rose in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Producer and import prices increased 6.7 percent year-on-year in April.
The producer price index rose 4.5 percent annually in April and import prices grew 11.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 1.3 percent in April.
Prices for petroleum products, basic metals, semi-finished metal products, machinery and metal products gained in April, the agency said.
Domestic sale prices increased 6.4 percent yearly in April and rose 1.5 percent from a month ago.
