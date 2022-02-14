Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In January

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in January.

The producer price index rose 3.5 percent annually in January and import prices increased 9.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.6 percent in January.

Prices for petroleum and natural gas increased in January, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices gained 4.2 percent yearly in January and rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.