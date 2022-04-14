Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In March

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in March, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Producer and import prices rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in March.

The producer price index rose 4.1 percent annually in March and import prices increased 10.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices were up 0.8 percent in March.

Prices for petroleum products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products increased in March, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices gained 5.4 percent yearly in March and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.