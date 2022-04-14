Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
14.04.2022 13:46:40
Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In March
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in March, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Producer and import prices rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in March.
The producer price index rose 4.1 percent annually in March and import prices increased 10.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer and import prices were up 0.8 percent in March.
Prices for petroleum products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products increased in March, the agency said.
Domestic sale prices gained 5.4 percent yearly in March and rose 0.9 percent from a month ago.