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16.04.2026 09:32:53

Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased for the first time in eleven months in March, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly increase of 0.2 percent in March, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in February. That was in line with expectations.

Rising prices were particularly evident for petroleum products, as well as crude oil and natural gas, the agency said.

The producer price index edged up 0.1 percent compared to February, primarily due to higher costs for petroleum and dairy products. Import prices climbed by 0.3 percent amid increased prices for petroleum products, crude oil, and natural gas.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell at a stable pace of 2.7 percent in March. Prices have been falling since May 2023.

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