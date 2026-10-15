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15.10.2026 14:21:01

Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased for the second straight month in September, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly increase of 0.3 percent in September, slower than the 0.7 percent climb in August. That was slower than the 0.6 percent rise expected by economists.

The producer price index decreased 1.2 percent from last month, while import prices rose 2.1 percent.

Higher prices for petroleum products and parts and accessories for motor vehicles were responsible for the increase in the producer price index compared with the previous month, the agency said.

On an annual basis, the decline in producer and import prices eased to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent. Prices have been falling since May 2023.

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