Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise 0.7%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased for the first time in four months in August, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly increase of 0.7 percent in August, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in July. That was faster than the 0.1 percent rise expected by economists.

The producer price index decreased 1.3 percent from last month, while import prices climbed 0.8 percent.

Prices for petroleum products, chemical products, and crude oil and natural gas, in particular, showed rising prices, the agency said. Conversely, basic pharmaceuticals, other chemicals, and electricity became less expensive.

On a yearly basis, the decline in producer and import prices eased to 0.7 percent from 2.1 percent in July.