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12.05.2026 12:24:35

Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased more-than-expected in April, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly increase of 0.8 percent in April, following a 0.2 percent increase in March. Prices were expected to rise the same by 0.2 percent.

The upward trend in April was mainly driven by higher costs for petroleum products as well as petroleum and natural gas. Apart from that, basic metals and semi-finished metal products also became more expensive.

The producer price index rose 0.2 percent compared to March, and import prices were 2.3 percent higher.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices dropped 2.0 percent after falling 2.7 percent a month ago.

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