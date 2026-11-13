Swiss Producer And Import Prices Rise Most Since May 2022

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased for the third straight month in October, primarily due to higher prices for petroleum products and electrical installation materials, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly increase of 0.9 percent in October, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in September. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since May 2022.

Within total, producer prices rose 0.5 percent, and import prices grew 1.7 percent in October.

Higher prices were particularly evident for petroleum products, crude oil and natural gas, electrical equipment, data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, and machinery, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices also climbed 0.9 percent, marking their first increase since May 2023. During September, there was a decline of 0.2 percent.