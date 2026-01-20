Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0650
 CHF
-0,0055
-0,52 %
CHF - GBP
20.01.2026 09:16:07

Swiss Producer And Import Prices Unexpectedly Fall 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline at the end of the year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.5 percent decline in November. Meanwhile, prices were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

The producer price index dropped 0.1 percent monthly in December, and import prices registered a decrease of 0.5 percent.

Price declines were particularly noticeable for petroleum products and dairy products, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell 1.8 percent in December, after a 1.6 percent decrease in November.

The average annual inflation rate for 2025 was -1.0 percent, primarily attributable to lower prices for pharmaceutical products.

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
