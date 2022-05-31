Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
|
31.05.2022 11:53:44
Swiss Retail Sales Decline In April
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales declined a real 6.0 yearly in April and fell 1.2 percent from a month ago.
In nominal terms, retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in April.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 10.0 percent yearly in April and sales of non-food declined 3.8 percent, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.2 percent in April.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulse fehlen: ATX um Nulllinie -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Mittwoch auf seinen Vortagesschluss zurück, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen zeigt. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.