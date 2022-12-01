Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
Swiss Retail Sales Decrease In October
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales declined in October, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in October.
Sales of non-food decreased 2.2 percent yearly in October and those of food, beverages and tobacco fell 3.7 percent, the agency said.
Retail sales, excluding service stations, contracted 2.9 percent in October from a year ago.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.7 percent in October.
In nominal terms, retail sales remained unchanged annually and declined by 2.7 percent monthly in October.
