Swiss Retail Sales Fall In March

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased in March due to higher pandemic-related figures of the previous year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined a working-day adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year in March.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 8.7 percent yearly in March and sales of non-food declined 5.8 percent, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent in March.

In real terms, retail sales decreased 6.6 percent yearly in March and rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.