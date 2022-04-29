Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
|
29.04.2022 10:27:48
Swiss Retail Sales Fall In March
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased in March due to higher pandemic-related figures of the previous year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined a working-day adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year in March.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 8.7 percent yearly in March and sales of non-food declined 5.8 percent, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.9 percent in March.
In real terms, retail sales decreased 6.6 percent yearly in March and rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.