Swiss Retail Sales Growth Eases In June

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales growth moderated in June from an 11-month high in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Friday.

In real terms, retail sales climbed 1.5 percent yearly in June, slower than the revised 3.4 percent increase in May. Meanwhile, sales were expected to rise by 3.2 percent.

Excluding service stations, total retail sales were also 1.5 percent higher.

The annual sales growth in food, beverages, and tobacco products slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent, and that in non-food products softened to 1.0 percent from 3.8 percent. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores continued to fall sharply by 9.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in June after rising 0.9 percent in May.