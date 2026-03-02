Swiss Retail Sales Rebound 1.1% In January

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased at the fastest pace in six months in January after a revised slight decline in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

In real terms, retail sales climbed 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in December, revised from a 1.0 percent growth. Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 1.3 percent higher.

Moreover, this was the quickest growth since July 2025, when sales had risen 2.1 percent.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased 1.6 percent, while those of non-food products grew 1.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales logged a renewed fall of 1.1 percent versus a 2.8 percent rise in December. Meanwhile, sales were expected to climb by 2.7 percent. Online sales were 15.3 percent lower, reversing a 2.4 percent increase a month ago.