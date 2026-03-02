Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0324
 CHF
0,0027
0,26 %
CHF - GBP
02.03.2026 09:53:29

Swiss Retail Sales Rebound 1.1% In January

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased at the fastest pace in six months in January after a revised slight decline in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

In real terms, retail sales climbed 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in December, revised from a 1.0 percent growth. Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 1.3 percent higher.

Moreover, this was the quickest growth since July 2025, when sales had risen 2.1 percent.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased 1.6 percent, while those of non-food products grew 1.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales logged a renewed fall of 1.1 percent versus a 2.8 percent rise in December. Meanwhile, sales were expected to climb by 2.7 percent. Online sales were 15.3 percent lower, reversing a 2.4 percent increase a month ago.

11:01 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
