Swiss Retail Sales Rebound In December

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased at the fastest pace in six months in December after a slight decline in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

In real terms, retail sales climbed 1.0 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in November. Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 1.2 percent higher.

Moreover, this was the quickest growth since June, when sales had risen 2.3 percent.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased 1.3 percent, while those of non-food products dropped 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.9 percent in December from 1.7 percent in November. That was above the expected increase of 2.5 percent. Online sales were 10.8 percent higher, recovering sharply from a 13.1 percent plunge in November.