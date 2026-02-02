Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0630
 CHF
0,0048
0,45 %
CHF - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
02.02.2026 10:28:45

Swiss Retail Sales Rebound In December

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased at the fastest pace in six months in December after a slight decline in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

In real terms, retail sales climbed 1.0 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in November. Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 1.2 percent higher.

Moreover, this was the quickest growth since June, when sales had risen 2.3 percent.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco increased 1.3 percent, while those of non-food products dropped 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.9 percent in December from 1.7 percent in November. That was above the expected increase of 2.5 percent. Online sales were 10.8 percent higher, recovering sharply from a 13.1 percent plunge in November.

09:53 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

ATX gibt nach -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex zu leichten Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
