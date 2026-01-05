|
Swiss Retail Sales Rise 2.3% In November
(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased for the third successive month in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.
In real terms, retail sales climbed 2.3 percent on a yearly basis, following October's stable growth of 2.2 percent. The rate of expansion was slower than the expected gain of 2.5 percent.
Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 2.4 percent higher compared to last year.
Sales in the non-food sector posted an accelerated growth of 6.2 percent versus 4.1 percent in October. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco dropped further by 1.4 percent.
Month-on-month, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in November after rising 0.2 percent in the prior month.
