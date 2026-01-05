Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0730
 CHF
0,0007
0,07 %
CHF - GBP
05.01.2026 11:16:58

Swiss Retail Sales Rise 2.3% In November

(RTTNews) - Swiss retail sales increased for the third successive month in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Monday.

In real terms, retail sales climbed 2.3 percent on a yearly basis, following October's stable growth of 2.2 percent. The rate of expansion was slower than the expected gain of 2.5 percent.

Excluding service stations, total retail sales were 2.4 percent higher compared to last year.

Sales in the non-food sector posted an accelerated growth of 6.2 percent versus 4.1 percent in October. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco dropped further by 1.4 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in November after rising 0.2 percent in the prior month.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Asiens Börsen im Plus
Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.
