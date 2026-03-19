|
19.03.2026 08:56:22
Swiss Trade Surplus Rises In February
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in February from a month earlier as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.
The trade surplus rose to CHF 4.4 billion in February from CHF 3.5 billion in January.
In real terms, exports posted a monthly fall of 0.3 percent, while imports declined at a comparatively faster pace of 5.1 percent.
Exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products grew 1.5 percent from January, while those of metals and metal products plunged by 6.8 percent. Data showed that imports of chemical and pharmaceutical products showed a sharp decline of 17.6 percent.
Switzerland's watch exports climbed markedly by 9.2 percent annually in February, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said. The strong upturn was driven by wristwatches.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.