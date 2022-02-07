Swiss Unemployment Rate Falls In January

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate dropped in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in January from 2.4 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.4 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 2.6 percent, while economists' had forecast the rate to rise slightly to 2.7 percent.

The number of registered unemployed rose by 540 from the previous month to 122,268 in January.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, held steady at 2.0 percent in January.