Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0585
 CHF
0,0069
0,65 %
CHF - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
>
01.06.2026 15:45:05

Switzerland GDP Expands Less Than Estimated In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Swiss economy expanded less than estimated in the first quarter on subdued domestic demand, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter, which was revised down from the initial estimate of 0.5 percent.

Nonetheless, the rate was faster than the 0.2 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On an unadjusted basis, the economic growth accelerated to 0.7 percent from 0.2 percent in the preceding quarter.

Year-on-year, GDP advanced by an adjusted 0.3 percent after rising 1.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that private consumption remained flat, while government spending logged a faster growth of 0.9 percent. Investment in equipment and software, and construction slid 0.2 percent each.

Goods exports declined 2.2 percent, while services exports grew 0.5 percent. Imports of goods and services decreased 2.4 percent, reflecting the weak performance of domestic demand.

Earlier, the SECO had downgraded its growth outlook for this year to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent citing rising uncertainty over the war in the Middle East. Growth was projected to improve to 1.7 percent in 2027.

The Swiss National Bank had forecast growth of around 1 percent for 2026 as a whole, to be followed by about 1.5 percent expansion in 2027.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:35 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20:44 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
20:34 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
20:08 Zurich Insurance: Diese US-Titel standen im ersten Quartal im Portfolio
31.05.26 KW 22: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - KOSPI dank KI-Euphorie mit neuem Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenso tiefer. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen