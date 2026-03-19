Taiwan Central Bank Retains Interest Rates

(RTTNews) - Taiwan central bank maintained its interest rates on Thursday as the economy is expected to remain strong despite geopolitical risks.

The board decided to hold the discount rate at 2.00 percent.

The board said that the domestic inflation outlook was projected to remain moderate this year and the domestic economy was expected to post solid growth.

Further, the board said it will closely monitor uncertain factors, including geopolitical risks, the impact of U.S. economic and trade policies, the pace of monetary policy adjustments by major central banks, the development of AI-related industries and extreme weather.

The bank concluded that it will adjust the monetary policy in a timely manner to maintain financial and price stability and foster economic development.