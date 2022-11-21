Taiwan Current Account Surplus Shrinks In Q3

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's current account surplus decreased in the third quarter, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) showed on Monday.

The current account surplus fell to $20.71 billion in the September quarter from $26.86 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The goods trade surplus shrank by $4.56 billion yearly to $16.84 billion, mainly because of a larger increase in imports than exports.

Meanwhile, the surplus in service accounts rose to $3.75 billion from $3.25 billion.

The capital account balance showed a shortfall of $0.01 billion in the third quarter, the same as last year.

The surplus in the financial account was $23.85 billion versus $27.85 billion a year ago.

The overall balance of payments recorded a surplus of $75.03 billion in the first three quarters of 2022.