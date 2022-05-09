Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
|
09.05.2022 13:01:18
Taiwan Export Growth Slows In April
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export rose at a softer pace in April, while the increase in imports accelerated, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.
Exports increased 18.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 21.3 percent rise in March. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 16.1 percent.
Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, and machinery increased in April, while exports of plastics & rubber and articles declined from last year.
Imports rose 26.7 percent annually in April, following a 20.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 20.0 percent increase.
The trade surplus totaled US$4.907 billion in April. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.88 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: Dow letztlich mit kräftigem Abschlag -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX schlussendlich tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins aus dem Handel
In den USA notierten die Börsen am ersten Tag der Handelswoche tiefer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag sehr schwach. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zum Wochenstart deutliche Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.