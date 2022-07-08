Taiwan Export Growth Tops Expectations

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export growth improved at a faster-than-expected pace in June, while imports rose at a slower pace, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

Exports climbed 15.2 percent year-over-year in June, following a 12.5 percent gain in the previous month. That was above the 13.55 percent increase expected by economists.

Exports of base metals and related articles logged a sharp growth of 24.8 percent annually in June, and shipments of electronic product parts rose 19.0 percent.

On the other hand, annual growth in imports eased to 19.2 percent in June from 26.7 percent in May. Economists had forecast an increase of 24.0 percent.

The trade surplus for June was $4.64 billion versus $2.41 billion in May. The expected surplus was $3.26 billion.