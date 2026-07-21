Taiwan Export Order Growth Quickens To 59.4% In June

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export order growth rebounded markedly at the end of the second quarter, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Export orders surged 59.4 percent year-over-year in June, much faster than the 47.2 percent increase in May. In April, orders were 48.1 percent higher.

Orders for information and communication products grew 81.9 percent from last year. Demand for electronic products advanced by 79.9 percent, and those for mineral products rose 30.5 percent. Meanwhile, a decline was seen in the orders for optical, photographic, and cinematographic apparatus, which dropped 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders increased 6.5 percent in June.