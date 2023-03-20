Taiwan Export Orders Continue To Fall In February

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders continued to decline in February, data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Export orders registered a double-digit annual fall of 18.3 percent after a 19.3 percent decline in January. This was the sixth consecutive contraction and also came in bigger than economists' forecast of -15.0 percent.

Orders for information and communication products plunged 20.3 percent and that for electronic products decreased 21.9 percent. Likewise, foreign orders for chemicals were down 26.9 percent and plastics and rubber slid 22.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders fell 11.4 percent in February, data showed.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders decreased 12.2 percent month-on-month and fell 11.6 percent from the last year.