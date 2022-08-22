Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
22.08.2022 14:38:08
Taiwan Export Orders Fall Unexpectedly In July
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders decreased unexpectedly at the start of the third quarter, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.
Export orders dropped 1.9 percent year-on-year in July versus an expected increase of 3.6 percent.
Orders for optical, photographic and cinematographic apparatus fell sharply by 37.4 percent annually in July, and those for basic metals and related items declined 24.8 percent.
Bookings for plastic and rubber articles slid 26.3 percent, while orders for mineral products continued to grow markedly by 73.6 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, export orders fell 7.8 percent in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.