Taiwan Export Orders Increase Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders rose less than expected in January, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Export orders increased 11.7 percent year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a 12.0 percent growth.

Bookings for mineral products accelerated 146.0 percent in January and those of basic metals and articles thereof increased 36.1 percent.

Orders for chemicals surged 32.6 percent and those of textile products rose 17.3 percent. Booking for electronics products and plastics and articles grew 13.5 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively.

Bookings for machinery rose 10.1 percent and those of transport equipment increased 9.7 percent. Orders for information and communication products, and optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus gained 3.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, export orders declined 13.3 percent in January.