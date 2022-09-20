Taiwan Export Orders Rise Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders increased unexpectedly in August, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Export orders climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in August versus an expected fall of 2.0 percent.

Orders for mineral products jumped 134.7 percent annually in August, and those for textile items rose 6.0 percent.

Meanwhile, bookings for optical, photographic, and cinematographic apparatus fell sharply by 36.5 percent, and orders for machinery slid 15.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, export orders increased 0.6 percent in August.