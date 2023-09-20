Taiwan Export Orders Tumble 15.7%, More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders continued to decline sharply for the thirteenth consecutive month in August, and at a faster-than-expected pace, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.

Export orders registered a double-digit annual fall of 15.67 percent in August, which was worse than the 12.04 percent decrease in July. The expected drop was 10.5 percent.

Orders for mineral products fell the most, by 29.4 percent, followed by transport equipment with a 25.0 percent slump. Similarly, foreign orders for chemicals were down, notably by 17.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders dropped by a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in August.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders decreased by 10.8 percent yearly and by 1.6 percent monthly in August.