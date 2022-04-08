Taiwan Exports Growth Slows In March

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's exports growth slowed in March, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Exports logged an annual growth of 21.3 percent in March, slightly faster than the expected 21.0 percent. But this was slower than the 34.8 percent expansion posted in February.

Likewise, the increase in imports eased to 20.3 percent from 35.3 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast imports to climb 20.5 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus totaled $4.66 billion, well above the expected level of $3.93 billion.

Exports of parts of electronic product, which accounts for 41.9 percent of total exports, grew 35.6 percent in March.

Shipment of information, communication and audio-video products, climbed 15.3 percent and that of base metals and articles of base metal moved up 23.1 percent.