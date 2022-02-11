|
11.02.2022 13:04:39
Taiwan Exports Growth Slows More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export growth eased more than expected in January, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.
Exports grew 16.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 23.4 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 17.2 percent.
Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics & rubber and articles thereof, and machinery increased in January.
Imports rose 24.9 percent annually in January, after a 28.1 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 25.0 percent increase.
The trade surplus totaled $4.91 billion in January. Economists had expected a surplus of $5.60 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.