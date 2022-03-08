|
08.03.2022 13:02:12
Taiwan Exports Rises More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export rose more than expected in February, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.
Exports grew 34.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 16.7 percent rise in January. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 15.5 percent.
Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals, plastics & rubber, and machinery increased in February.
Imports rose 35.3 percent annually in February, after a 24.5 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 19.65 percent increase.
The trade surplus totaled US$5.81 billion in February. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.33 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.