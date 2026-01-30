Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

43,2633
 TWD
-0,0489
-0,11 %
30.01.2026 15:47:18

Taiwan GDP Growth Accelerates To 12.68%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's economic growth accelerated further in the final quarter of 2025, according to advance estimates by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 12.68 percent year-on-year in the December quarter, faster than the 8.21 percent increase in the September quarter. The expected growth rate was 8.5 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption grew by 3.43 percent over the year, mainly driven by expenditures such as information and communication, entertainment, transport and outbound tourism, and the securities transaction fees caused by stock market booming. Data showed that government final consumption was 1.83 percent higher.

Exports of goods and services surged 38.82 percent, due to stronger-than-expected external demand driven by emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence. Imports also logged a growth of 24.60 percent.

Meanwhile, gross capital formation decreased 3.83 percent as investments in construction and transport equipment slightly contracted.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annual basis, GDP rose at a faster pace of 23.96 percent versus a 7.02 percent expansion a quarter ago.

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
