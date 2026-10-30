Taiwan GDP Growth Accelerates To 14.36%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's economy expanded more-than-expected in the third quarter, according to advance estimates by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 14.36 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, faster than the 12.93 percent increase in the June quarter. The expected growth rate was 12.0 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption grew by 5.37 percent over the year, and government final consumption rose 6.43 percent. Gross capital formation logged a sharp expansion of 26.36 percent amid more investments in machinery equipment, transportation equipment, intellectual property products, and construction.

Exports surged 21.12 percent on the back of sustained growth in demand for emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and related application opportunities.

On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 3.21 percent, after rising 1.39 percent in the second quarter.