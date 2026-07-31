Taiwan GDP Growth Eases To 12.92% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's economy logged a strong expansion in the second quarter, though the pace of growth eased from the previous quarter, according to advance estimates by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 12.92 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, slower than the 14.55 percent increase in the March quarter. The expected growth rate was 10.8 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption grew by 5.88 percent over the year, and government final consumption rose by 3.22 percent. Gross capital formation was 15.14 percent higher as investments in machinery equipment, intellectual property products and construction increased.

Net foreign demand was also favourable, as exports surged 21.64 percent amid sustained strong external demand for artificial intelligence and related evolving applications. There was a 18.27 percent growth in imports.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 2.39 percent versus a 1.69 percent rise in the March quarter.